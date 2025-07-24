PV Sindhu suffers shocking defeat to rising star Unnati Hooda in China Open PV Sindhu suffered a shocking 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 to teenage sensation Unnati Hooda in the ongoing China Open. The 17-year-old managed to neutralise Sindhu's powerful smashes by keeping the shuttle low and engaging her in long rallies.

In a performance that signalled a possible generational shift in Indian badminton, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda delivered a stunning upset over double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu at the China Open. The Haryana teenager triumphed 21-16, 19-21, 21-13, outplaying her more experienced compatriot in a gripping, high-paced encounter.

Hooda, ranked 35th in the world, showed no signs of intimidation against Sindhu, the world No. 15. Having spent months preparing specifically for this clash after a straight-game loss at the Syed Modi tournament, Hooda arrived in Changzhou with a clear game plan and executed it to perfection.

Her strategy focused on neutralising Sindhu’s powerful smashes by keeping the shuttle low and engaging her in long, grinding rallies. Hooda repeatedly tested Sindhu’s front-court lunge, targeting her forehand with precise drops and awkward-length tosses that exposed the veteran’s discomfort in low retrievals.

The teenager’s control and composure stood out. She struck cleanly, anticipated sharply, and cleverly opened up angles to push Sindhu out of position. Despite being pegged back in the second set after leading 19-18, Hooda remained unfazed and returned in the decider with renewed intensity.

She raced to a 15-10 lead in the third, mixing intelligent placements with sudden bursts of aggression, including two powerful down-the-line smashes that caught Sindhu off guard. Even under pressure, Hooda's court coverage and defensive resilience frustrated Sindhu, who struggled to dictate terms.

Sindhu’s body defence and unforced errors began to mount as Hooda maintained her tempo and calm. A final cross-court smash sealed the teenager's career-best win, drawing loud applause from the crowd and raising eyebrows across the badminton world.

What’s next for Hooda?

Unnati Hooda advanced to the China Open quarterfinals, where she will face World No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi. In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Indonesia’s Carnando/Maulana 21-19, 21-19 to enter the last eight, where they meet Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. Their win keeps India’s hopes alive after HS Prannoy bowed out, losing a tight battle to World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen.