PV Sindhu stuns world no. 2 Wang Zhi Yi, advances to BWF World Championships quarter-finals

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu looked in incredible touch as she defeated the world number 2, Wang Zhi Yi, in straight games. Registering a commanding 21-17, 21-15 victory, Sindhu made it to the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships. It is worth noting that this is the first time that Sindhu has made it to the tournament’s quarter-finals since 2021.

What many deemed an impossible task for Sindhu, the 30-year-old once again proved her critics wrong. Notably, Wang Zhi Yi had been in incredible form as of late, winning the China Open and reaching as many as six finals.

The win saw Sindhu continue her perfect run in the tournament. In the three matches that she has played, the 30-year-old has yet to drop a game. With her stellar form and a win against Wang Zhi Yi, Sindhu has quickly become one of the favourites to go all the way as well.

Sindhu set to take on Putri Kusuma Wardani in quarter-finals

Speaking of Sindhu’s upcoming game, the star player will lock horns with world number nine Putri Kusuma Wardani from Indonesia. In the four matches that the two players have faced each other in, Sindhu has emerged victorious twice.

As for Wardani, the youngster has been in fine form in 2025, winning 27 games and losing 12, compared to Sindhu’s tally of nine wins and 12 losses in 2025. However, the upcoming game could prove to be a daunting task for Wardani, considering the amount of confidence that Sindhu will take to her next game.

The 30-year-old will have her sights set on the semi-final, whereas Wardani will be looking to upset Sindhu as well. It is worth noting that the Indonesian’s best finishes in 2025 have both been third-place finishes at the Thailand Masters and Swiss Open.

