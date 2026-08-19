PV Sindhu recalls Virat Kohli's advice during difficult phase, says conversation changed her perspective

New Delhi:

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has recalled how a conversation with Virat Kohli helped her deal with one of the toughest phases of her career. During an episode of the RCB podcast, she spoke about her relationship with the former India captain and how the latter motivated her to keep at it when she was at her lowest.

Sindhu said she had met Kohli when she was struggling and felt that “nothing is happening”. Instead of giving her an elaborate solution, Kohli told her to keep turning up for matches and training and explained the importance of just showing up.

“He is like my brother, I must say, because I remember when I was at my lowest. I think I met him and I said, you know, nothing is happening. He just said that just show up, it is okay, just go out there and just show up,” she said.

For Sindhu, the message offered a different way of looking at her situation. She said Kohli reminded her of the work she had already put in and encouraged her to trust her preparation.

“He asked me to show up, anywhere and for anything, and just play my game. What would happen? You are not going to lose anything, you know what you are, how you have trained and show the world who you are. So I think it hit me and I think that conversation completely changed my perspective,” she added.

Sindhu remains in touch with Kohli

The advice has remained with Sindhu. She said the two continue to stay in touch and that she shares her achievements with Kohli.

“Whenever I win, I just share my happiness saying that you know I have won this or that and recently I met him so it is always so good to meet you know a person who has achieved so much and to get few of those inputs from him, the way he thinks whenever he goes out there, looking at him how he shows up and how he plays and what he is, I think hats off to him for whatever he has done,” she signed off.

Meanwhile, Sindhu's comments came during the BWF World Championships in New Delhi. She began her campaign in the women's singles with a straight-game win over Ireland's Sophia Noble in the Round of 64. Sindhu won 21-7, 21-11 to move forward in the tournament.

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