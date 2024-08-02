PV Sindhu reacts after heartbreak in Paris Olympics 2024; takes small break to evaluate journey ahead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian badminton player PV Sindhu at Paris Olympics 2024

PV Sindhu said 'no regrets' after her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 ended with a big heartbreak on Thursday. The star badminton player highlighted her journey at the 33rd Summer Games and termed her exit as one of the hardest losses of her glorious career.

India's ace shuttler suffered a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. The two-time Olympic medalist was one of the medal hopefuls for the Indian contingent but witnessed an early elimination against He Bing Jiao in the women's singles round of 16.

Sindhu pointed out her battle with injuries going into the Paris Games but added that she and her team gave everything they had.

"Paris 2024: A Beautiful Journey but a Difficult Loss," PV Sindhu wrote in her X post. "This loss is one of the hardest of my career. It will take time to accept, but as life moves forward, I know I will come to terms with it. The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long periods away from the game. Despite these challenges, standing here and representing my wonderful country at a third Olympics makes me feel truly blessed.

"I'm incredibly fortunate to compete at this level and, even more importantly, to inspire a generation. Your messages have been a tremendous source of comfort during this time. My team and I gave everything we had for Paris 2024, leaving it all on the court with no regrets."

Talking about her future, Sindhu announced a small break to recover and said that she plans to evaluate her journey going forward.

"Regarding my future, I want to be clear: I will continue, albeit after a small break. My body, and more importantly, my mind need it. However, I plan to carefully evaluate the journey ahead, finding more joy in playing the sport I love so very much," Sindhu added.

Meanwhile, India's top pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 to unseeded Malaysia's unseeded Soh Wooi Yik and Chia Aaron in the men's doubles quarter-final round. Lakshya Sen knocked out HS Prannoy to enter the men's singles quarter-final on Thursday.