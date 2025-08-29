PV Sindhu misses out on historic medal in World Championship with heartbreaking QF loss India's star shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the BWF World Championship after she faced a defeat against PK Wardani from Indonesia in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Sindhu also missed out on achieving a massive feat after her loss as well.

PV Sindhu, after some stellar performances in the ongoing BWF World Championship 2025, faced a defeat against Indonesia’s PK Wardani in the quarter-final of the tournament. The two stars locked horns on August 29, and Wardani, after winning the first and third games, managed to win the clash and make it to the semis.

It is worth noting that had Sindhu won the game, she would have secured an unprecedented 6th medal at the World Championship, going past the Chinese great Zhang Ning.

Sindhu lost her clash 14-21, 21-13, 16-21 to Wardani and crashed out of the tournament in Paris. Ranked at world number 15, Sindhu got off to a slow start to the clash, losing the first game and looking clunky as she lost the first game. However, she made an incredible recovery to win the second game 21-13 but could not contain the Indonesian in the third game. Winning four points on the trot, Wardani made it to the World Championship semi-finals.

Sindhu’s incredible form in vain

It is worth noting that PV Sindhu defeated world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi 21-19, 21-15 in the previous round to make it to the quarter-final. One of the biggest misses for Sindhu would definitely be her sixth medal at the World Championships.

Currently sitting at five medals at the event, Sindhu would have breezed past Zhang Ning and scripted history in the tournament. It is worth noting that Sindhu defeated Nalbantova in the round of 64 and won the game against Karupathevan in the round of 32 before facing off against Wang Zhi Yi in the round of 16.

On the other hand, PK Wardani came into the clash after defeating SYH Lo in the round of 64, Viana Viera in the round of 32, and Miyazaki in the round of 16.

