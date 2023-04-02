PV Sindhu loses final clash of Madrid Spain Masters

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu lost the final clash of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament on Sunday. Double Olympic medallist Sindhu lost 8-21 8-21 at the hands of world number 12 Tunjung at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.

Despite coming into the final with a dominating 7-0 lead in the semifinals, against unseeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore, Sindhu's performance looked underwhelming as she lost an opportunity to seal her first crown in eight months.

Sindhu couldn't match the tactical acumen and sharpness of Tunjung, a former junior world champion, who was part of the Indonesian women's team which won the 2022 Asia Team Championships.The young Indonesian grabbed 12 championships point and sealed it in style when Sindhu committed another net error to record her maiden world tour title.

Since Sindhu returned after recovering from injury, she has been struggling for form during this season. She has slipped out of the top 10 in the world rankings. It is the first time in 2023 that the 27-year-old former world champion has crossed the second round. She will take on unseeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore for a place in the final.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth suffered a loss to top-seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 18-21 15-21 in the men's singles quarterfinals.

