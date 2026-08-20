PV Sindhu eliminated from BWF World Championships, speculates Wang Zhi Yi's injury break as tactic

New Delhi:

PV Sindhu’s bid for a second gold in the BWF World Championships ended on Thursday, August 20, after the Indian star lost to China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. She went down 11-21, 21-15, 17-21 in an 88-minute contest, bringing India’s singles challenge at the home tournament to a close.

Notably, Sindhu had entered the match with an unbeaten record against Chinese opponents at the World Championships, having won all eight of her previous encounters. However, the world number 2, Wang, survived a demanding deciding game despite requiring attention for cramps. She held her composure during the closing stages and secured her quarterfinal place with a drop shot.

The Chinese player established control early in the match. She capitalised on errors from Sindhu to take the opening game 21-11. The Indian shuttler responded in the second, increasing the intensity of her attacking play and winning 21-15 to force a decider.

The final game remained tightly contested. Wang led 15-13 before Sindhu levelled at 15-15 after a powerful smash and an error from her opponent. The Chinese shuttler then moved ahead again at 18-17, opening up the court with her attacking play. After which, A lengthy rally ended with Sindhu hitting long, giving Wang a two-point advantage.

The game was then paused for a while after Wang required treatment. After returning to court, the Chinese shuttler remained composed, but Sindhu then found the net to hand her opponent match point. Wang eventually converted with a drop shot.

Injury or tactics? Sindhu wonders

Wang immediately fell to the court in celebration after completing the victory. However, Sindhu was very vocal after the defeat as she questioned Wang’s injury. She even wondered if the Chinese was actually injured or if it was her strategy.

“I don't know if she had an injury or what. Maybe that was her strategy or her way of doing it. You never know. Maybe that's her strategy or style of play. But yeah, I should have converted that to a win. There were long rallies; it was a good match and every point mattered. I should have been a little more patient,” Sindhu said in the press conference.

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