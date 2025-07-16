PV Sindhu crashes out in first round of Japan Open; Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag advance PV Sindhu suffered her fifth first-round exit of the year at the Japan Open, losing to Korea’s Sim Yu Jin. On the other hand, Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair Satwik-Chirag advanced with straight-game wins, while Anupama Upadhyaya also moved into round two.

Tokyo:

PV Sindhu suffered another early exit in what has become a challenging season, while Lakshya Sen and the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the second round with confident wins at the Japan Open Super 750 tournament on Wednesday.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion, went down 15-21, 14-21 to Korea’s Sim Yu Jin in a disappointing first-round performance. The 30-year-old appeared rusty and struggled to find rhythm, committing several unforced errors and misjudging the shuttle length. This marks Sindhu’s fifth first-round defeat of the season, raising concerns.

On the other hand, the men’s doubles team of Satwik and Chirag, currently ranked 15th in the world, delivered a commanding performance. They overcame Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Kim Dong Ju 21-18, 21-10 in just 42 minutes. Although the opening game was closely contested, the Indian pair shifted gears in the second, displaying better coordination and shot selection to dominate proceedings.

Lakshya Sen beats Wang Zheng Xing

Lakshya Sen, also seeking a turnaround in form, looked sharp and focused as he eased past China’s Wang Zheng Xing 21-11, 21-18. The world No. 18 raced to an early lead in the first game and maintained control throughout. Despite a stronger challenge from Wang in the second, Lakshya held his nerve to seal the match in straight games. He will now face Japan’s seventh seed Kodai Naraoka in the round of 16.

In other matches, Anupama Upadhyaya edged fellow Indian Rakshitha Ramraj 21-15, 18-21, 21-18 in a hard-fought women’s singles contest. She will next face second-seeded Wang Zhi Yi of China.

However, Unnati Hooda was outplayed by Thailand’s seventh seed Pornpawee Chochuwong, losing 8-21, 12-21 in the first round.

India’s challenge in doubles also took a hit with Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi losing 15-21, 9-21 to Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae. In women’s doubles, Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi fell 6-21, 15-21 to Hong Kong’s Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan.