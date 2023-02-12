I am completely fine physically and mentally: PV Sindhu ahead of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu in action

PV Sindhu who is going to spearhead India's challenge at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships starting Tuesday in Dubai said that she is completely fit. A two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu had sustained a stress fracture on her left foot and was out of the circuit for five months

After recovering from the injury, Sindhu is confident and sounds positive ahead of the ongoing season.

"I'm completely alright now. Physically and mentally I'm completely fine. Injuries happen but it's important to keep your body healthy and come back stronger every time. I am confident, positive, and learning from my mistakes," the 27-year-old told Badminton World Federation.

"My parents were athletes too. The support and motivation they give me keep me going during low moments," she added.

Sindhu suffered an injury after winning the Commonwealth Games women's singles gold in Birmingham. She made a comeback at Petronas Malaysia Open 2023. However, the star shuttler suffered a loss in the opening round to Carolina Marin of Spain. She made another first-round exit a week later at the India Open at home but said she was "happy with my footwork, skills, and strokes"

"You also have to be 100 percent but I'm completely recovered now. It takes time to get into that rhythm and play tournament matches.

I'm on track," Sindhu expressed.

In the previous edition of the tournament, back in the year 2019 in Hong Kong, India failed to make it to the knockout stages. In the upcoming tournament, they have been placed in Group B which also includes UAE, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan. Along with Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy are also players to watch out for.

