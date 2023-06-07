Pullela Gopichand not concerned about PV Sindhu's form, says she remains one of India's best

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PV Sindhu

India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has opened up on star shuttler PV Sindhu's ongoing run in the sport, stating that there is no concern over her form. India's double Olympic medallist Sindhu recently suffered another first-round exit when she went down to World number 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the Singapore Open. Sindhu, who is India's top-ranked Badminton player, is having a mixed season.

Speaking to PTI over Sindhu's ongoing run Gopichand said, "She's very young in saying that she's just 26-27. It's a good age, there is no reason for concern." Notably, Sindhu has come out of an ankle injury she sustained in August last year. She was also out of action for four months due to the injury. The 27-year-old has reached the final and semifinal of the Madrid Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters respectively.

Hoping for Sindhu to go strong in the future, Gopichand said that she is one of the best players in the future. "She has come out on top in the six-eight months. She is starting to play well. I do expect her to play well in the future. She is definitely one of India's bets for the future," Gopichand said.

"It's the beginning of the season and the beginning of Olympic qualification. The results have been mixed so far. We have a lot of pressure on players to perform. We have to just back them up and hope that they are playing the big tournaments," he added.

