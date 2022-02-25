Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ PRO KABADDI PKL 2021-22 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi Final

A date with destiny awaits two teams in the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 final. PKL’s most successful franchise, the Patna Pirates, will look to claim the throne for the fourth time in franchise history, while Dabang Delhi will be eyeing that elusive title a season after missing out in a heartbreaking fashion. The two best teams in the league stage will slug it out for supremacy in the final. But who will finish on top when it matters most?

Where will the PKL final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi be played?

The PKL 2022 final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be played at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield on February 25.

What time will the PKL final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi start?

The final match of the Pro Kabaddi League between Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Sunil Kumar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Neeraj Kumar

Dabang Delhi Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Krishan