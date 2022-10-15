Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba register victory by defeating Tamil Thalaivas

Follow us on Image Source : PRO KABADDI/TWITTER U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Highlights Thalaivas managed to stay ahead at the end of the first half

Raiders Guman Singh, Ashish, and Jai Bhagwan collected 30 points for Mumbai

In another match, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers

U Mumba registered a second successive victory by defeating Tamil Thalaivas 39-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Raiders Guman Singh, Ashish, and Jai Bhagwan collected 30 points between them to hand the Mumbai side victory.

In the seventh minute, Narender chipped in with a few raids as Tamil Thalaivas took the lead at 6-4.

Guman Singh led the charge for U Mumba through some brilliant raids, but the Thalaivas kept inching ahead.

In the 13th minute, the Tamil Nadu side widened their lead at 10-7.

Moments later, Narender pulled off another brilliant raid to reduce U Mumba to three players on the mat.

But, soon after, Jai Bhagwan effected a multi-point raid to help the Mumbai side level the scores at 12-12.

However, the Thalaivas managed to stay ahead 16-15 at the end of the first half.

Guman Singh pulled off a multi-point raid in the opening minutes of the second half and soon after the U Mumba team inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead at 20-17.

Bhagwan effected two raid points in the 27th minute as the Thalaivas were reduced to three players on the mat. Ashish carried out a fantastic raid as U Mumba inflicted another ALL OUT and took a massive lead at 31-22.

Raiders Ashish, Guman, and Bhagwan kept picking up points and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for U Mumba.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers:

Image Source : PRO KABADDI/TWITTERJaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

In another match, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 44-31.

Jaipur rode on a brilliant performance from raider Arjun Deshwal to earn their second win in the tournament.

Deshwal, who was in top form, earned 14 points to win, while Rahul Chaudhari and Sunil Kumar also made crucial contributions for the Panthers.

