PKL 2021-22 Semi-Final 1 Live Score & Latest Updates Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Will Pradeep shine vs Patna?

PKL 2021-22 Semi-Final 1 Live Score & Latest Updates Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Will Pradeep Narwal shine vs Patna Pirates?

The second last episode of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 will take place on February 23 Wednesday where Patna Pirates will cross swords with UP Yoddha in the first semi-final while the Dabang Delhi will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second semi-final. Pradeep Narwal up against his former team Patna Pirates will be a mouth-watering contest while Pawan Sherawat will be rearing to perform against Dabang Delhi.

Patna Pirates' Journey in PKL 2021-22

After missing out on a playoff berth in the last two seasons, the Patna Pirates roared their way into the semi-finals in Season 8. They won 16 matches and finished 11 points clear of second-placed Dabang Delhi with a score difference of +120, the largest in PKL history. Their defence is not only great but it’s historically great. Only two teams have averaged more tackle points in a season than the Pirates have in Season 8 (12.23) – U Mumba in Season 6 (12.57) and Season 2 (12.25). Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has led the Pirates’ defensive unit by example. The rookie has scored nine High 5s this season, joint-most in a PKL campaign alongside Surjeet Singh and Surender Nada. A 10th would go a long way in helping the Pirates inch closer to an unprecedented fourth PKL title.

UP Yoddha's Journey In PKL 2021-22

Standing in their way are the red-hot U.P. Yoddha. They booked their playoff berth with five wins in their last six matches and then beat the Puneri Paltan 42-31 in Eliminator 1 to advance to the semi-finals. Pardeep Narwal was the star of the show against Pune with 18 points, as he led U.P. to their maiden semi-final appearance. The Record-Breaker will now look to break the hearts of the team with whom he shattered every record during his five-year stint. Patna and Pardeep were synonymous with each other. They won three titles together but decided to part ways after two poor seasons by their lofty standards, and now face each other with a place in the PKL final on the line. A titanic tussle awaits U.P. and Pardeep will be gunning to get one over his former side.

Head to Head - Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

The Patna Pirates hold a 5-4 lead in their head-to-head series against U.P. Yoddha. One game between the two sides finished in a tie. They split the season series 1-1, with U.P. winning the first and Patna emerging victorious in the second.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League semi-final let's have a look at all key details.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Semi-Final

February 23, 2022, Wednesday

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha - Semi-Final 1 - 7.30 pm

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls - Semi-Final 2 - 8.30 pm

Live Streaming

TV - Star Sports

Online - Hotstar

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi have won eight and lost six of their 16 matches against Bengaluru Bulls. The two teams have shared the spoils twice. Bengaluru trounced Delhi 61-22 in their first meeting this season, while the second finished in a 36-36 tie. This is the second straight season where the Bulls and Delhi will go head-to-head for a spot in the final. Delhi beat Bengaluru 44-38 in their semifinal clash last season.

Probable starting 7

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 semifinal here are some key stats

Top Raiders

1. Pawan Sehrawat - Bengaluru Bulls - 286

2. Arjun Deshwal - Pink Panthers - 267

3. Maninder Singh - Bengal Warriors - 262

4. Surender Gill - UP Yoddha - 188

5. Pardeep Narwal - UP Yoddha - 184

Top Defenders

1. SagarTamil Thalaivas - 82

2. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - Patna Pirates - 81

3. Jaideep - Haryana Steelers - 66

4. Saurabh Nandal - Bengaluru Bulls - 65

5. Sumit - UP Yoddha - 61