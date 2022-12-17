Saturday, December 17, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers become new champions, win title for second time

Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers become new champions, win title for second time

Earlier, Jaipur had won the title by defeating Mumbai in the first season of PKL.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2022 23:34 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Image Source : TWITTER Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the final match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, the Jaipur Pink Panthers won the title by defeating Puneri Paltan by 33-29. This is the second PKL title for the Jaipur team. 

Earlier, Jaipur had won the title by defeating Mumbai in the first season of PKL.

About the game:

It was a close contest between both the teams, but in the end, the Jaipur team won with a lead of 4 points. The Jaipur team, who had won their last 5 matches, did not give any chance to their opposition in the final as well. Jaipur had made it to the final by defeating Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 in the first semifinals. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, defeated Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 in the second semifinals to book their place in the final.

After the first half, Jaipur Pink Panthers were leading by 14-12 against Puneri Paltan. By the end of half-time, V Ajit Kumar was the top scorer for Jaipur Pink Panthers with 5 raid points. He was seen in an amazing rhythm from the beginning of this match. And for Puneri Paltan, star raider Mohammad Ismail Nabibaksh scored the maximum 4 points. After the end of 30 minutes of the match, the Jaipur team was leading 25-21. Even in the last 10 minutes, Jaipur retained the lead and their team managed to win their second title after the first season.

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Latest News