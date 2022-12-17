Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers become new champions, win title for second time

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the final match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, the Jaipur Pink Panthers won the title by defeating Puneri Paltan by 33-29. This is the second PKL title for the Jaipur team.

Earlier, Jaipur had won the title by defeating Mumbai in the first season of PKL.

About the game:

It was a close contest between both the teams, but in the end, the Jaipur team won with a lead of 4 points. The Jaipur team, who had won their last 5 matches, did not give any chance to their opposition in the final as well. Jaipur had made it to the final by defeating Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 in the first semifinals. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, defeated Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 in the second semifinals to book their place in the final.

After the first half, Jaipur Pink Panthers were leading by 14-12 against Puneri Paltan. By the end of half-time, V Ajit Kumar was the top scorer for Jaipur Pink Panthers with 5 raid points. He was seen in an amazing rhythm from the beginning of this match. And for Puneri Paltan, star raider Mohammad Ismail Nabibaksh scored the maximum 4 points. After the end of 30 minutes of the match, the Jaipur team was leading 25-21. Even in the last 10 minutes, Jaipur retained the lead and their team managed to win their second title after the first season.

