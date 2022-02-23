Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ PRO KABADDI Pawan Kumar Sehrawat celebrates a point in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

PKL 2021-22 Semi-Final 2 Live Score and Latest Match Updates Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan vs Naveen

The second last episode of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 will take place on February 23 Wednesday where Patna Pirates will cross swords with UP Yoddha in the first semi-final while the Dabang Delhi will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second semi-final. Pradeep Narwal up against his former team Patna Pirates will be a mouth-watering contest while Pawan Sherawat will be rearing to perform against Dabang Delhi.

Battle within the battle!

Manjeet Chillar will hold a key in SF!

Then and Now?

Captains' Corner

Dabang Delhi's Journey In PKL 2021-22

Dabang Delhi finished second on the points table, but it has been far from an easy campaign for last year’s beaten finalists. Naveen Kumar, who got off to a hot start this season, picked up a knee injury midway through the campaign and has been struggling ever since. Vijay has stepped up in the reigning MVP’s absence, while Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal have also made timely contributions. Delhi’s defence has been surprisingly poor this season. They are averaging only 8.41 tackle points per game, which ranks 11th in the league. Only one other team in PKL history has made it to the playoffs while averaging fewer tackle points in the league stage than Delhi has this season (Bengal Warriors with 8.27 in Season 5). The defence will need to bring their A-game and Naveen will have to deliver a big performance if Delhi are to reach the final for the second straight year.

Bengaluru Bulls’ ​Journey In PKL 2021-22

The Bengaluru Bulls’ rough form in the second half of the season put their playoff participation in jeopardy. But they managed to do just enough to finish in the top six and make it to the playoffs. They trounced the Haryana Steelers 46-24 in their last league stage match before putting on a clinical show against the Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2 and beating them 49-29. The star of the show on both nights was skipper Pawan Sehrawat, who scored a Super 10 and a High 5 against the Steelers and 13 points against the Giants. The Hi-Flyer surpassed the 300-point mark for the season during the Bulls’ win over Gujarat and became only the second player to record multiple campaigns with over 300 points. Bengaluru will bank on their skipper to guide them past Delhi and into the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League final.

Head to head Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Dabang Delhi have won eight and lost six of their 16 matches against Bengaluru Bulls. The two teams have shared the spoils twice. Bengaluru trounced Delhi 61-22 in their first meeting this season, while the second finished in a 36-36 tie. This is the second straight season where the Bulls and Delhi will go head-to-head for a spot in the final. Delhi beat Bengaluru 44-38 in their semifinal clash last season.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League semi-final let's have a look at all key details.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Semi-Final

February 23, 2022, Wednesday

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha - Semi-Final 1 - 7.30 pm

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls - Semi-Final 2 - 8.30 pm

Live Streaming

TV - Star Sports

Online - Hotstar

Head to Head

Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha

The Patna Pirates hold a 5-4 lead in their head-to-head series against U.P. Yoddha. One game between the two sides finished in a tie. They split the season series 1-1, with U.P. winning the first and Patna emerging victorious in the second.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi have won eight and lost six of their 16 matches against Bengaluru Bulls. The two teams have shared the spoils twice. Bengaluru trounced Delhi 61-22 in their first meeting this season, while the second finished in a 36-36 tie. This is the second straight season where the Bulls and Delhi will go head-to-head for a spot in the final. Delhi beat Bengaluru 44-38 in their semifinal clash last season.

Probable starting 7

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 semifinal here are some key stats

Top Raiders

1. Pawan Sehrawat - Bengaluru Bulls - 286

2. Arjun Deshwal - Pink Panthers - 267

3. Maninder Singh - Bengal Warriors - 262

4. Surender Gill - UP Yoddha - 188

5. Pardeep Narwal - UP Yoddha - 184

Top Defenders

1. SagarTamil Thalaivas - 82

2. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - Patna Pirates - 81

3. Jaideep - Haryana Steelers - 66

4. Saurabh Nandal - Bengaluru Bulls - 65

5. Sumit - UP Yoddha - 61