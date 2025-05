Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full squad of each team after Day 1 of auction Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction took place on May 31. 26 players were sold, while all-rounder Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the most expensive player. Gujarat Giants spent INR 2.23 crore to sign the athlete.

The much-anticipated auction of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 took place on May 31 and will continue on Sunday, June 1. Each team went shopping hard, but it was Gujarat Giants who broke the bank for Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, who went under the hammer for INR 2.23 crore. He became the most expensive player in the PKL 2025 auction.

More than 500 players are part of the auction this year. Each team was allowed to retain their core, but nevertheless, several star players were available in the auction. Each franchise set its targets on the players to form a dynamic squad and the pace of the auction proved that no franchise was ready to back down.

A full updated list of all the squads in PKL 2025:

Bengal Warriorz

Elite Retained Players: Vishwas S (Raider)

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Manjeet (Defender), Yash Malik (Defender), Deep Kumar (Defender), Sushil Kambrekar (Raider)

Overseas Players:

Category A domestic Players: Devank Dalal (raider) for Rs. 2.205 Cr

Category B Domestic Players: Nitesh Kumar (defender) for Rs 20.25 lakhs (FBM)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Amandeep (Defender), Punit Kumar (Raider), Rachit Kumar, (Raider), Manprit (Raider)

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Retained Players: None.

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Pankaj (Raider), Manjeet (Raider), Chandranaik M (All-Rounder), Lucky Kumar (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: Ankush (defender) for Rs 30 lakhs, Yogesh Dahiya (defender) for Rs 1.125 Cr

Category B Domestic Players: Sanjay Dhull (defender) for Rs 60 lakhs

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Deepak S (Defender), Ganesha Hanamantagol (Raider), Pirati Srisivatejesh (Raider), Aashish Malik (Raider)

Dabang Delhi KC

Elite Retained Players: None.

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Sandeep (Defender), Mohit (Raider)

Overseas Players: Fazel Atrachali (Defender) for Rs 30 Lakh, Ashu Malik (raider) for Rs 1.90 Cr, Amir Bastami (all rounder) for Rs 30 lakhs

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Surjeet Singh (defender) for Rs 20 lakhs

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Anurag (Defender), Raman Singh (Defender)

Gujarat Giants

Elite Retained Players: Himanshu Singh (Raider), Himanshu (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Rakesh HS (Raider), Parteek Dahiya (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: None.

Overseas Players: Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (All Rounder) for Rs 2.23 Cr.

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Sridhar Ananda Kadam (Raider)

Haryana Steelers

Elite Retained Players: Rahul Sethpal (Defender), Vinay (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Jaideep (Defender), Vishal Tate (Raider), Jaya Soorya NS (Raider), Shivam Anil Patare (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: Sahil (All-Rounder), Vikas Ramadas Jadhav (Raider), Manikandan N (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Naveen Kumar (raider) for Rs 1.20 Cr

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Ankit (Defender)

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Elite Retained Players: Reza Mirbagheri (Defender)

Retained Young Players: Abhishek KS (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: Sombir (Raider), Ritik Sharma (Raider), Nitin Kumar (Defender), Ronak Singh (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Nitin Kumar (raider) for Rs 1.0025 Cr, Manjeet Dahiya (raider) for Rs 40 lakhs

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Aryan (Defender), Sahil Deshwal (Defender), Deepanshu (Defender), Sahil (Raider)

Patna Pirates

Elite Retained Players: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (Defender), Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj (Defender)

Retained Young Players: Sudhakar M (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: Ayan (Raider), Deepak (Raider), Sahil Patil (Raider), Navdeep (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: Deepak Singh (defender) for Rs 86 lakhs (FBM),

Category B Domestic Players: Ankit Jaglan (all rounder) for Rs. 1.5725 cr (FBM), Sanket Sawant (defender) for Rs 40.50 lakhs, Maninder Singh (raider) for Rs 20 lakhs

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Saurabh (Defender), Prianshu (Defender), Milan (Raider), Ankit (Raider)

Puneri Paltan

Elite Retained Players: Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender), Gaurav Khatri (Defender), Pankaj Mohite (Raider)

Retained New Young Players: Aslam Inamdar (All Rounder), Mohit Goyat (Raider), Aditya Shinde (Raider), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: None.

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Sachin Tanwar (raider) for Rs 1.0575 Cr

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Rakesh (Defender), Sanjay Enania (Defender), Vaibhav Rabade (Defender), Abhishek Gunge (Raider)

Tamil Thalaivas

Elite Retained Players: Moein Safaghi (All-Rounder), Himanshu (Defender), Sagar (Defender)

Retained Young Players: Narender (Raider), Nitesh Kumar (Defender), Ronak (Defender), Vishal Chahal (Raider), Aashish (Defender),

Existing New Young Players: Anuj Kaluram Gawade (Defender), Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare (Raider)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (All Rounder) for Rs. 59.5 lakhs, Arjun Deshwal (raider) for Rs. 1.405 Cr

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Anuj Gawade (Defender), Dhiraj Bailmare (Raider), Tarun (Defender), Abhiraj Pawar (Raider), Rohit Beniwal (Raider), Yogesh Yadav (Raider)

Telugu Titans

Elite Retained Players: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai (All-Rounder), Ajit Pandurang Pawar (Defender)

Retained Young Players: Ankit (Defender), Praful Sudam Zaware (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: Rohit (Raider), Sagar (Defender), Nitin (Raider), Chetan Sahu (Raider)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: Bharat Hooda (All Rounder) for Rs 81 lakhs, Vijay Malik (all Rounder) for Rs 51.5 lakhs (FBM), Shubham Shinde (defender) for Rs 80 lakhs

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Bantu (Defender), Avi Duhan (Defender)

U Mumba

Elite Retained Players: Sunil Kumar (Defender), Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (All-Rounder), Satish Kannan (Raider), Rohit (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Mukilan Shanmugham (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: Ajit Chouhan (Raider), Lokesh Ghosliya (Defender), Deepak Kundu (Defender), Sunny (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Rinku Sharma (defender) for Rs 21 lakhs (FBM),

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Mukeshkannan S (Raider)

UP Yoddhas

Elite Retained Players: Sumit (Defender), Bhavani Rajput (Raider), Sahul Kumar (Defender), Surender Gill (Raider), Ashu Singh (Defender)

Retained Young Players: Hitesh (Defender), Gagana Gowda HR (Raider), Shivam Chaudhary (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: Sachin (Defender), Keshav Kumar (Raider), Gangaram (Defender), Jayesh Vikas Mahajan (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Mahender Singh (defender) for Rs 20 lakhs (FBM), Guman Singh (raider) for Rs Rs 1.0725 Cr

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: Jatin (Raider)