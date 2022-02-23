Pro Kabaddi League Semi-Finals 2021-22 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Patna vs UP, Delhi vs Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PROKABADDI.COM UP Yoddha's Pradeep Narwal during raid against Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Pro Kabaddi League Semi-Finals 2021-22 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

The second last episode of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 will take place on February 23 Wednesday where Patna Pirates will cross swords with UP Yoddha in the first semi-final while the Dabang Delhi will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second semi-final. Pradeep Narwal up against his former team Patna Pirates will be a mouth-watering contest while Pawan Sherawat will be rearing to perform against Dabang Delhi.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League semi-final let's have a look at all key details.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Semi-Final

February 23, 2022, Wednesday

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha - Semi-Final 1 - 7.30 pm

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls - Semi-Final 2 - 8.30 pm

Live Streaming

TV - Star Sports

Online - Hotstar

Head to Head

Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha

The Patna Pirates hold a 5-4 lead in their head-to-head series against U.P. Yoddha. One game between the two sides finished in a tie. They split the season series 1-1, with U.P. winning the first and Patna emerging victorious in the second.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi have won eight and lost six of their 16 matches against Bengaluru Bulls. The two teams have shared the spoils twice. Bengaluru trounced Delhi 61-22 in their first meeting this season, while the second finished in a 36-36 tie. This is the second straight season where the Bulls and Delhi will go head-to-head for a spot in the final. Delhi beat Bengaluru 44-38 in their semifinal clash last season.

Probable starting 7

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League, 2021-22 semifinal here are some key stats

Top Raiders

1. Pawan Sehrawat - Bengaluru Bulls - 286

2. Arjun Deshwal - Pink Panthers - 267

3. Maninder Singh - Bengal Warriors - 262

4. Surender Gill - UP Yoddha - 188

5. Pardeep Narwal - UP Yoddha - 184

Top Defenders

1. SagarTamil Thalaivas - 82

2. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - Patna Pirates - 81

3. Jaideep - Haryana Steelers - 66

4. Saurabh Nandal - Bengaluru Bulls - 65

5. Sumit - UP Yoddha - 61