Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 1 Livestreaming: Bengaluru vs Mumba, Telugu vs Tamil, Bengal vs UP in PKL 8

Image Source : TWITTER/ @PROKABADDI All 12 captains of the team posing with Pro Kabaddi League trophy.

The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start here on Wednesday and all 12 teams are geared up for the tournament to be played at a single venue due to the COVID-19 threat. There would be no spectators and the event will be played in a bio-bubble.

Former champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will face off in season 8’s first match, which will be followed by Telugu Titans’ southern derby against Tamil Thalaivas. This time around the PKL will also see a ‘triple header format’ -- the first four days of season eight and the subsequent Saturdays will have three matches. The opening day’s third match will see defending champions Bengal Warriors take on UP Yoddha.

Match details

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 1

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha

December 22 (Wednesday), 2021

7:30 PM IST

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Live Streaming

As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Venue

Match timings

7:30 PM onwards

Squads

Bengal Warriors

Elite Retained Players - Maninder Singh (raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (all-rounder), Rinku Narwal (defender)

Retained Young Player - Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat (raider)

Overseas Players - Abozar Mohajer Mighani (defender, 30.5L)

Category B Domestic Players - Sukesh Hegde (raider, 30L), Sumit Singh (raider, 20L), Rishank Devadiga (raider, 20L)

Category C Domestic Players - Manoj Gowda K (all-rounder, 10L), Parveen (defender, 10L), Vijin Thangadurai (defender, 10L), Rohit Banne (defender, 10L), Darshan J (defender, 10L), Sachin Vittala (defender, 17.5L), Akash Pikalmunde (raider, 17L)

Category D Domestic Player - Rohit (all-rounder, 6L)

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Retained Players - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (raider), Amit Sheoran (defender)

Existing New Young Players - Saurabh Nandal (defender), Mohit Sehrawat (defender), Banty (raider)

Overseas Players - Ziaur Rahman (defender, 12.2L), Dong Geon Lee (raider, 12.5L), Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (raider, 13L)

Category A domestic Players - Chandran Ranjit (raider, 80L), Mahender Singh (defender, 50L)

Category B Domestic Players - Deepak Narwal (raider, 26.5L), G B More (raider, 25L)

Category C Domestic Players - Mayur Jagannath Kadam (defender, 15L), Ankit (defender, 10L), Vikas (defender, 10L)

Tamil Thalaivas

Existing New Young Players - Sagar (defender), Himanshu (defender), M. Abishek (defender)

Overseas Players - Anwar Saheed Baba (all-rounder, 10L), Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder (defender, 10L)

Category A Domestic Players - Surjeet Singh (defender, 75L), K Prapanjan (raider, 71L), Manjeet (raider, 92L)

Category B Domestic Player - Athul MS (raider, 30L)

Category C Domestic Players - Bhavani Rajput (raider, 10L), Sourabh Tanaji Patil (all-rounder, 15L), Ajinkya Ashok Pawar (19.5L), Sahil (defender, 10L), Sagar B Krishna (all-rounder, 10L), Santhapanaselvam (all-rounder, 10L)

Telugu Titans

Elite Retained Player - Rakesh Gowda (raider)

Retained Young Players - Ankit Beniwal (raider), Rajnish (raider)

Existing New Young Players - Manish (defender), Akash Choudhary (defender), Akash Dattu Arsul (defender)

New Young Player - Prince (Telugu Titans)

Overseas Players - Abe Tetsuro (defender, 10L), Hyunsu Park (raider, 10L)

Category A Domestic Players - Surender Singh (defender, 55L), Siddharth Desai (raider, 1.3 Crores), Rohit Kumar (raider, 36 L)

Category C Domestic Players - Sandeep Kandola (defender, 59.5L), Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi (defender, 19.8L), Adarsh T (defender, 10L), C Arun (defender, 10L)

Category D Domestic Players - Amit Chauhan (raider, 6L), G Raju (raider, 6L)

U Mumba

Elite Retained Players - Fazel Atrachali (defender), Abhishek Singh (raider), Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre (all rounder), Harendra Kumar (defender)

Existing New Young Player - Navneet (raider)

Overseas Player - Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (all-rounder, 12.8L)

Category B Domestic Player - Ajith V Kumar (raider, 25L)

Category C Domestic Players - Rinku (defender, 32L), Ajeet (defender, 10L), Sunil Siddhgavali (defender, 10L), Pankaj (all-rounder, 10L), Rahul Rana (raider, 10L), Jashandeep Singh (raider, 10L), Ashish Kumar Sangwan (all-rounder, 10L)

UP Yoddha

Retained Young Player - Nitesh Kumar (defender)

Existing New Young Players - Sumit (defender), Ashu Singh (defender), Surinder Gill (raider)

New Young Player - Nitin Panwar (all-rounder)

Overseas Players - Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (raider, 12L), Md. Masud Karim (raider, 10L)

Category A domestic Players - Pardeep Narwal (raider, 1.65 Crores), Shrikant Jadhav (raider, 72 L)

Category C Domestic Players - Sahil (raider, 10L), Gaurav Kumar (defender, 10L), Gurdeep (all-rounder, 10L), Gulveer Singh (raider, 10L), Ankit (raider, 10L), Aashish Nagar (defender, 10L)