Prince Noble, Manu Francis secure India's first-ever medal in sailing at Asian Games, squash team wins bronze

New Delhi:

India secured two medals at the Asian Games on Thursday, with Prince Noble and Manu Francis winning silver in the men’s skiff sailing event, while the women’s squash team settled for bronze after losing their semifinal to Hong Kong.

Prince and Manu produced a strong finish to their Asiad debut at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbour, ending the nine-race competition with 23 net points. The Indian pair finished second in the ninth and final race, which confirmed their position on the podium. They ended up finishing behind China’s Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian, confirming the silver.

The silver is also India’s first sailing medal of the Aichi-Nagoya edition of the Asian Games. Prince and Manu had one race victory during the competition and also recorded three second-place finishes. Their consistency across the series kept them in medal contention heading into the final race.

Squash team wins bronze

On the other hand, India’s women’s squash team also finished among the medals after a closely contested semifinal against Hong Kong that ended in a 2-1 defeat. Anahat Singh gave India an early advantage in the opening match against Chan as she took the first game 11-9 and followed it with an 11-8 victory. She moved within one game of securing the opening point but Chan responded in the third, taking it 11-6 after establishing an 8-4 lead.

Anahat appeared close to closing out the contest in the fourth game when she moved ahead 6-3 and earned three match points. However, Chan saved all three before forcing the score to 10-10. After another match point slipped away, a stroke awarded to Chan sent the contest into a decider.

Tanvi Khanna then kept India’s hopes alive against Lee Ka Yi, fighting back from an 11-4 first-game loss. Tanvi won the next three games 13-11, 11-9 and 13-11 to complete a 3-1 victory. She repeatedly looked to exploit Lee’s reach with proactive shot selection and stayed composed when the fourth game reached 11-11.

With the semifinal tied at 1-1, veteran Joshna Chinappa faced Ho Tze Lok in the deciding match. Ho took control with an 11-4 opening-game win and followed it with an 11-7 second game. Joshna battled in the third but eventually went down 11-9.

The Indian saved five match points during the contest, but Ho held firm to complete a 3-0 win. Hong Kong advanced to the final, while India took bronze in the women’s team squash event.

India will now hope to add more medals in the day as the men’s cricket team takes on Sri Lanka in the semi-final, while the Hockey team takes on Pakistan.

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