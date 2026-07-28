Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas assure India of boxing medals at Commonwealth Games 2026

New Delhi:

Boxers Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas assured India of two more medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after winning their respective quarterfinal bouts in Glasgow on Tuesday, July 28. Preeti, the Asian Games bronze medallist, stormed into the semifinals in the Women's 54kg, while Priya moved into the last four in Women's 60kg.

Preeti defeated Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the quarterfinals by a unanimous 5-0 decision with a dominant display. Priya had to battle it out much harder against the local girl Niamh Mitchell in the 69kg category with a 4-1 split decision in her favour.

Preeti punches through, Priya scrapes through

Preeti displayed a dominant performance as she did not give any respite to her opponent. She bagged the first round 5-0 in her favour before keeping the same impression in the second round too. The third round went in her favour unanimously as she won 5-0.

However, Priya, the Asian championships' gold medallist, had a tricky time against the home favourite Mitchell as she lost the first round 1-4 before staging a comeback in the second one, which she won 4-1 in her favour. The Bhiwani boxer then kept her foot on the pedal and won the third round unanimously to win 4-1 in the end.

More to follow...