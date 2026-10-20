Pranav Soorma breaks Asian record to win gold in discuss throw at Para Asian Games

New Delhi:

India added more medals at the Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, with Pranav Soorma and Ram Ratan Singh securing the top two positions in the men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53 event. Soorma won gold with an Asian-record effort of 11.66 metres, while Ram Ratan claimed silver after throwing 10.35 metres.

Notably, Soorma previously won silver in the men’s club throw at the Paris Paralympics in 2024. Now, his record-setting performance gave India another gold medal, while Ram Ratan’s result ensured a one-two finish for the country. Iran’s Alireza Hemami, competing in the F53 classification, took bronze with a throw of 20.20 metres.

More silver medals for India

India also enjoyed success on the track, where Simran Sharma won the women’s T12 event in 24.80 seconds. Iran’s Hajjar Safarzadeh finished second in 25.02 seconds, while India’s Tejalben Damor secured bronze in 25.23 seconds, setting a personal best. China’s Yaqin Shen finished fourth in 26.49 seconds.

In the women’s 200m T35, Preeti Pal added a silver medal to India’s tally after clocking 29.53 seconds. China’s Zhou Xia won gold in 28.03 seconds, setting a Games record. Preeti’s latest result marked a significant improvement from the 2022 edition, where she finished fourth in 32.19 seconds. She lowered her time by 2.66 seconds to reach the podium this time.

Himanshu wins bronze

India also collected a medal in the pool through Himanshu Nandal, who finished third in the men’s 400m freestyle S11. He completed the race in 5:10.91 to secure bronze in a four-swimmer final. Japan’s Uchu Tomita took silver, finishing 32 seconds ahead of Nandal, while China’s Chuanzhen Sun won gold with an Asian-record performance, finishing 45 seconds ahead of the Indian swimmer. Nandal’s result marked India’s second medal in para-swimming at this edition of the Games.

The latest successes lifted India’s overall medal count to 30, comprising eight gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. With podium finishes across athletics and swimming, the Indian contingent continued to add to its tally during Tuesday’s competition in Japan.

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