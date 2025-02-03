Monday, February 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Pragnanandhaa beats world champions Gukesh to clinch Tata Steel Masters 2025 title

Pragnanandhaa beats world champions Gukesh to clinch Tata Steel Masters 2025 title

R Pragnanandhaa has stunned world champion D Gukesh to win the Tata Steel Masters 2025 chess title. It was an all-India final played in Wijk aan Zee in the Netherlands on Sunday (February 2) and Pragnanandhaa triumphed in the tiebreaker.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Feb 03, 2025 9:06 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 9:07 IST
Chess
Image Source : X/CHESSBASE INDIA R Pragnanandhaa

Grandmaster R Pragnanandhaa has won the Tata Steel Masters 2025 Chess event beating the world champion D Gukesh in the final played in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands on Sunday (February 2). It was an all-India final with Gukesh and Pragnanandhaa ending with the same points after 13 rounds. 

Pragnaandhaa only needed a draw to clinch the title after 13 rounds itself but he lost to Germany's Vincent Keymer while Gukesh also went down to compatriot Arjun Erigaisi. This led to a tie between them and a tiebreak match was played to determine the winner. There was usual drama with both young players looking to win every match in this round.

In the opening game, Pragnanandhaa made a mistake that cost him the game as he met Benoni in reverse colours. However, the youngster used the Trompowsky opening in the second game and played the waiting game before eventually taking advantage of an unintentional mistake from Gukesh to make it 1-1 in the tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker then went into the sudden death where a player with white pieces got two minutes and 30 seconds and a player with black pieces got 3 minutes. In this battle of nerves, Gukesh lost his control while Pragnanandhaa, with his flawless technique won the Masters title for the first time in his career. For the second consecutive year, Gukesh lost the tiebreaker as he lost to China's Wei Yi in the previous tournament in 2024.

Related Stories
R Praggnanandhaa's sister, Vaishali, clinches bronze at World Blitz Championship for India

R Praggnanandhaa's sister, Vaishali, clinches bronze at World Blitz Championship for India

Magnus Carlsen refutes match-fixing claims after World Blitz Championship 2024 final controversy

Magnus Carlsen refutes match-fixing claims after World Blitz Championship 2024 final controversy

Uzbekistan GM Yakubboev declines handshake with Vaishali, apologises and explains reason later

Uzbekistan GM Yakubboev declines handshake with Vaishali, apologises and explains reason later

After winning the title, Pragnanandhaa joked about gifting his title to Arjun who surprisingly defeated Gukesh in the final round that took the tournament to the tiebreaker after 13 rounds. "Should probably by something for Arjun, yeah? I didn’t really expect (Arjun to beat Gukesh). Because at some point felt that Gukesh was actually better. When I saw the result (of Gukesh vs Arjun), I had already misplayed and I was in such a difficult position that I could not really do much than sit and defend. I didn’t think practically I had any chance in my own position," he said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement