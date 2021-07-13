PM Narendra Modi to interact with Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent on July 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with India's Tokyo Olympics-bound contingent in a bid to listen to their inspiring stories which he believes will motivate budding athletes across the country. The interaction will be held virtually owing to the COVID-19 situation.

"At 5 PM this evening, I look forward to interacting with our athletes who would be representing India at @Tokyo2020. Each of them has an inspiring life journey and I am sure what they would share would interest you all. Do watch the interaction. #Cheer4India," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and discussed "the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given."

The first batch of the Indian contingent will depart for Tokyo on July 17 via a charter Air India flight.

The contigent will feature more than 120 athletes, although the exact number is yet to be confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association.

With rising concern over the pandemic in Japan, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8.