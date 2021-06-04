Friday, June 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. PM Narendra Modi speaks to Milkha Singh recovering from Covid-19, wishes speedy recovery

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Milkha Singh recovering from Covid-19, wishes speedy recovery

Modi expressed hope that Singh will be back soon to bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2021 11:33 IST
Milkha Singh
Image Source : PTI

Milkha Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who has been ailing, to enquire about his health.

Modi expressed hope that Singh, who was on Thursday admitted to a Chandigarh hospital, will be back soon to bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics, government sources said.

Fondly called "flying Sikh", Singh, who recently contracted COVID-19 infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital due to dipping levels of oxygen. The 91-year-old is in a stable condition. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X