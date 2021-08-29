Follow us on Image Source : PTI/MEDIA_SAI PM Modi congratulates Bhavinaben Patel on Tokyo Paralympics silver: 'Will draw more youngsters towards sports'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's Bhavinaben Patel on securing a historic silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Patel conceded a straight-game to China's Ying Zhou in the final of the table tennis (class 4) event to bag a silver in Tokyo.

Bhavina thus won India's first medal at Tokyo 2020 and 13th overall.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi wrote, "The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics."

Bhavina, ranked 12th in the world who had made an incredible run to the final by beating the gold and silver medallist of the Rio Paralympics, found Zhou, winner at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, too strong to handle and lost 3-0 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11) in a 19-minute encounter in women's singles Class 4.

The 34-year-old Bhavina, who lost to the best player in the world and one who is far more experienced and superior to her, became the first Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Paralympics.

She also became only the second Indian female athlete to win a medal in the Paralympics after Deepa Malik, who bagged a silver in shot put F43 in 2016.

(With inputs from IANS)