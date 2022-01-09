PKL 2021-22: Thalaivas face Steelers, Dabang Delhi K.C. hope to maintain unbeaten run

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File photo of Tamil Thalaivas during a match

Tamil Nadu have had an impressive start to the PKL season.

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday.

The team from Tamil Nadu have had an impressive start to the season with captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar marshalling the defence. They will however be facing a Haryana squad who are on a three-match unbeaten run.

Everyone expected Vikash Kandola to be their main raider for the season but Meetu's emergence as a reliable alternative has made coach Rakesh Kumar's team top contenders.

Haryana's raiding unit has been ably backed by the defensive duo of Surender Nada and Jaideep.

The former's experience in the left corner has often made the raiders venture deep for points, allowing others to pounce.

Tamil Thalaivas' defence has not fared badly either. Surjeet Singh and Sagar gave even the likes of Delhi's Naveen Kumar a scare with their combination moves.

Only two raiders have managed to score Super 10s in all their matches of Season 8 -- Naveen Kumar of Delhi and Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The two young stars of Kabaddi will be on the mat when the teams lock horns on Monday.

- With inputs from PTI