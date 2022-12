PKL 2022: Puneri Paltan edge past Tamil Thalaivas in nail-biter semifinal; book summit clash for first time

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Puneri Paltan book final berth

PKL 2022: The Puneri Paltan team on Thursday edged past the Tamil Thalaivas in a nail-biting semifinal of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 in Mumbai. Pankaj Mohite and Mohammad Nabibakhsh starred as Fazel Atrachali's Puneri Paltan clinched the contest by 39-37 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium. They will now face the 2014 winners Jaipur Pink Panthers in the showdown clash of the PKL 9.

In the early moments of this game, the signs pointed towards a close game between the two sides. But that was till the Thalaivas defence woke up, taking the game by the neck. Very soon, Narender and Ajinkya Pawar's raids were being complemented by some brilliant defending, as the Paltan faltered.

It took multiple Super tackles for the Paltan to delay what would have been an early all-out, and when the first All out did arrive, it saw the Thalaivas surge into a 15-11 lead. Now, in sync and control the Thalaivas started controlling the game, and despite falling in numbers to some brilliant raids by Pankaj Mohite, they got some Super tackles of their own to ensure they didn't surrender an all-out. The teams went into the break with the Thalaivas leading 21-15 but boasting fewer players on the mat.

Paltan came out in the second half determined to inflict an early all-out to regain momentum. Missing their two lead raiders in the game, and up against a strong, resilient Thalaivas unit, it proved difficult. It took the guile and brilliance of Mohammad Nabibakhsh to help them get their own first All out to make it a one-point game.

The difference between the two teams never extended two points in the final ten minutes, both teams trading points constantly, a tactical battle of the highest quality underway. Mohite completed his 10 points for the game and with five minutes remaining the teams were locked 30-30.

It was in that final period that Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali sprung to life, both his tackle points of the game, coming at crunch time and both removing Ajinkya Pawar. With barely three minutes left, the Paltan got their second All out of the game to take a 36-30 lead. It was a lead they never let go of, holding the Thalaivas off at an arm's distance to smartly close out the game and qualify for the final. In the first semifinal, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Bengaluru Bulls by 49-29.

