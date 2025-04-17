Paul Heyman makes huge statement on Cody Rhodes ahead of Wrestlemania 41 Roman Reigns' wiseman Paul Heyman recently came forward and heaped massive praise on undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes ahead of Wrestlemania 41. Cody will be taking on John Cena, whereas Roman will be a part of a triple threat match.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the showcase of immortals, WrestleMania 41. The marquee event will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. In the mega event, the likes of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and many other big names will be competing.

Ahead of the event, Paul Heyman recently came forward and broke character as he heaped massive praise on WWE champion Cody Rhodes. For the unversed, Heyman is the advocate for Roman Reigns, who lost his title to Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania 40 main event last year.

With Roman and Cody being arch-rivals, it is out of character for Heyman to laud Cody. However, the wiseman took centre stage and deemed Cody to be an even bigger professional than John Cena.

"I love Cody Rhodes, I respect Cody Rhodes, I admire Cody Rhodes, I have an affinity for Cody Rhodes. I've witnessed Cody Rhodes' growth on a daily basis up close now for several years. He is a remarkable professional, the likes of which we've never seen, even in John Cena," Heyman said in an interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast.

"And his approach to his performance in the ring, on the microphone, backstage, diplomatically is to be the best that he can possibly be at every time, at every moment, at every micro moment and to ensure that he's better than everybody else. He has a level of ambition that I can certainly relate to and he has the ability to back up that ambition,” he added.

It is worth noting that Roman Reigns will be part of the main event of Wrestlemania 41 on night 1. He will be taking on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes will be a part of the main event on night 2, where he will take on John Cena for the undisputed WWE championship.