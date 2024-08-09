Vinesh Phogat disqualification plea: CAS concludes hearing, likely to announce verdict soon

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024

Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) concluded a hearing regarding Vinesh Phogat's plea against disqualification on Friday and is expected to announce the final verdict soon. The ace Indian wrestler approached the CAS to appeal for a silver medal after being shockingly disqualified hours before her final bout in the women's 50kg category at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian supporters are eagerly waiting for a verdict as many feel the wrestler deserves a silver regardless of the rules. Vinesh stormed into the finals fighting tough odds as she stunned the reigning champion and five-time world champion Yui Susaki in her first game and then defeated two former world champions.

But the 29-year-old Vinesh weighed 100 gm more a few hours before her final clash against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt on Wednesday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United World Wrestling (UWW) justified the rules after disqualifying the Indian wrestler.

However, the Indian supporters and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed their disappointment after Vinesh was denied a silver. Vinesh appealed for silver in a plea against the UWW and IOC at the Court of Arbitration for Sports on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, the CAS confined the hearing date and time and revealed that it will announce a verdict before the end of the Paris Olympics.

"The applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final," the CAS media release said. "However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first.

"The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Division and that she requests to be rewarded a (shared) silver medal. The matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today. The Sole Arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games."

The Indian contingent has won one silver and four bronze medals at the 33rd Summer Games ahead of wrestler Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal match in the men's 57kg category on Friday.