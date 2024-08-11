Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Paris Olympics silver medallist Neeraj Chopra hopeful of 'competing with international stars in India'

Neeraj Chopra produced his season-best throw of 89.45m to claim the silver medal at the Paris Olympics after Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan shattered the Olympic record with a massive throw of 92.97m.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2024 14:35 IST
Neeraj Chopra.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra.

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has expressed his desire to compete with the top international javelin throwers at home in India.

Neeraj failed to defend his title in the men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics after his long-time opponent Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan shattered the Olympic record of 90.57m with his jaw-dropping throw of 92.97m.

Anderson Peters of Grenada also stood out in the final event as he registered a throw of 88.54m to finish third behind Arshad and Nadeem and clinched the bronze medal.

The level of competition in the men's javelin category is rising with every passing day and Neeraj, who is cognizant of the same wants to compete with these international stars.

"It's a dream of mine to compete with other international stars in India. Hopefully, there will be an international competition soon in India and I can do that," Chopra said during an interactive session with fans organised by the Olympics.com.

The 26-year-old Indian athlete revealed that with the season almost upon him, he doesn't have much time left to "change training methods or technique" but vows to work in a few areas to improve his efficiency.

"I am entering a new season now. So, I don't have that much time to change training methods or techniques. But I hope to improve upon a couple of areas, especially the line of the javelin.

"You know, the correct angle of throwing so that I get more power in my throw. I will certainly work on it," he said.

Neeraj is glad that his success in the men's javelin circuit has urged his countrymen to follow the sport and he feels that it is a major achievement. The Haryana-born now focuses on breaching the 90m mark - a feat that has eluded him thus far in his international career.

