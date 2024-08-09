Paris Olympics 2024: India's position in medal tally after Neeraj Chopra's Silver in Javelin throw

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra.

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra clinched India's first Silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after he finished second in the Javelin throw final on Thursday, August 8. The ace Indian Javelin star secured the second-place finish with a throw of 89.45m, behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who took the gold on the night.

Neeraj had won the gold three years ago in Tokyo when his Pakistan counterpart had finished fifth but this time Arshad clinched the gold with an Olympic record and monstrous throw of 92.97m. However, Neeraj's silver was the fifth medal for India at the ongoing Games.

The Indian hockey team had clinched a bronze earlier on the same day after they defeated Spain 2-1 in the medal match. This was India's second consecutive hockey medal at the Olympics, making it the first occasion after 52 years when India has won back-to-back hockey medals.

The two medals took India marginally up in the medal tally. India now stands in the 64th place in the standings. 85 countries have won medals at the ongoing Games but a total of five medals - one silver and four bronze - takes India to the 64th place.

Check the medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024:

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. United States of America 30 38 35 103 2. People's Republic of China 29 25 19 73 3. Australia 18 14 13 45 4. France 14 19 21 54 5. Great Britain 13 17 21 51 6. Republic of Korea 13 8 7 28 7. Japan 13 7 13 33 8. Netherlands 11 6 8 25 9. Italy 10 11 9 30 10. Germany 9 8 5 22 64. India 0 1 4 5

India's major success at the Paris Games has come from the shooting contingent. Three of the five medals till now have come from the shooters with Manu Bhaker bagging two of them. She won a bronze in the 10m air pistol individual event before bagging bronze in the mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale brought the third shooting medal for India in the 50m rifle three positions. The hockey team and Neeraj brought the next two medals for India.