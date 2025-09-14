Paris Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat disqualified from World Wrestling Championship Aman Sehrawat had clinched a bronze medal in the Paris Olympic Games last year. In a major blow, he has been disqualified from the World Wrestling Championship after being found overweight.

New Delhi:

In a major blow to the Indian wrestling contingent at the World Wrestling Championship, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has been disqualified from the tournament after being found overweight.

Sehrawat, who won the bronze at the Paris Games, was found to be overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead in the men's freestyle 57kg category ahead of the competition.

"It's unfortunate and surprising that Aman could not maintain his weight. He was overweight by 1700 grams when he stood on the weight scale. This is not acceptable, actually. How he got so much extra weight is beyond us," a source within the Indian contingent told PTI from Zagreb.

More to follow...