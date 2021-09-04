Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUKANT KADAM Paralympics: Krishna Nagar enters final in badminton singles SH6; Bhagat/Kohli duo lose semifinal

After Pramod Bhagat (SL3) and Suhas Yathiraj (SL4) made their way to the finals of their respective badminton singles events, Krishna Nagar became the third Indian finalist in the sport when he defeated Great Britain's Krysten Coombs in the singles SH6.

Nagar took 26 minutes to beat Coombs 21-10, 21-11 in a fairly straighforward victory.

The 22-year-old Indian will cross swords with Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the final on Sunday.

However, the Indian duo of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat was thoroughly outclassed by the Indonesian world no.1 pair of Hary Susanto and Leani Ratri Oktila.

The duo could only score 3 points in the first game and lost the second 21-15 in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5.

The Indian pair will return to play in the bronze medal match against the Japanese duo of Akiko Sugino and Daisuke Fujihara on Sunday.

With Nagar reaching the final, India are assured of at least three medals. In addition to the pair of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar and Tarun Dhillon will also compete for the bronze medal in their respective singles categories.

With three gold, seven silver and five bronze medals, India are currently stood at 34th position.