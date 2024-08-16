Paralympics 2024: PCI, SAI give grand send-off to largest-ever Indian contingent for Paris Games

Follow us on Image Source : PCI Paralympic Committee of India and the Sports Authority of India give send-off to athletes.

Paralympics 2024: The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday gave a grand send-off to the 2024 Summer Paralympics-bound Indian contingent ahead of their departure for Paris in New Delhi.

India is sending its largest-ever contingent for the Paris Paralympic Games as 84 athletes will look to leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory in the French capital. Those 84 athletes will be taking part in 12 sports archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo and powerlifting among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, highlighted on their dedication and wished them for the upcoming Games. "Our para-athletes have a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles and turn challenges into opportunities. They have shown remarkable determination and perseverance in their preparation for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

"Many athletes have benefited from the Khelo India initiative, and a significant number from there will be going to the Paris Paralympics. The government is committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel at the highest level. As they embark on this important journey, we stand united in our support and are confident they will bring honour to our nation. We wish them the very best as they strive for excellence on the global stage," he said at the event.

The PCI president Devendra Jhajharia also addressed the gathering. "We are immensely proud of our athletes who have trained with unwavering dedication and passion. As they prepare to represent India on the world’s biggest stage in Paris, they embody the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our nation. Their journey to the Paralympics is a testament to their hard work, and we are confident that they will make the country proud.

"We wish them the very best and are sure they will inspire millions back home with their performances. We also want to extend a special thanks to music directors Vivek – Abhishek for creating the anthem ‘Macha Dhoom.’ This anthem captures the spirit and enthusiasm of our athletes and will serve as a powerful reminder of the dreams and aspirations that drive them forward," he said.

The PCI has also launched an official anthem, named 'Macha Dhoom'. The music is given by Vivek-Abhishek, while Shatadru Kabir has given his voice to the song. The lyrics are written by Vivek Sharma.