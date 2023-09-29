Asian Games 2023: Palak wins Gold, Esha Singh bags Silver as shooters bring glory to India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Esha Singh and Palak

Asian Games 2023: The Indian shooters continued to produce brilliant results for the nation at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Shooters Palak and Esha Singh clinched Gold and Silver, respectively at the 10m Air Pistol Women's final event on Friday. Palak also broke the Asian Games record with a score of 242.1.

The two have clinched individual medals after winning Silver in the team event. Palak and Esha dominated the eight-women final field as the two finished in the top two spots. Pakistan's Talat won the Bronze medal. Earlier India won Gold in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event. The Indian men's shooting team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran bagged a Gold medal in the team event.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News