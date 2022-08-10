Pakistani boxers disappear after Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suleman Baloch in action at CWG 2022.

In what can only be termed as a shocking incident, two Pakistani boxers, Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah, disappeared a couple of hours before the team’s departure for Islamabad, the national federation said on Wednesday.

The Birmingham CWG ended on Monday “The travel documents including their passports are still with federation officials who accompanied the boxing team to the games,” Tang said. He said the team management has informed the Pakistan High Commission in the UK and the relevant authorities in London about the disappearance of Suleman and Nazeerullah.

Tang said the documents of the missing boxers have been kept as per the standard operating procedure for all athletes who travel from Pakistan.The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter of the missing boxers.

Not The First Time

The disappearance of the boxers came just two months after a national swimmer, Faizan Akbar also disappeared while competing in the FINA World Championships in Hungary.

If this wasn't enough, he did not even bother to particpate in the event. He went missing along with his passport and other documents as soon as they reached Budapest.

Pakistan failed to win any medal in the boxing competition of the Commonwealth Games where it ended up with eight medals, including two gold, won in weightlifting and javelin throw.

