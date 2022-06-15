Paavo Nurmi Games: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra breaks another record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra sets a new record

Highlights Neeraj Chopra holds the national record for the best throw since 2016

Chopra is all set to compete at the World Championship next month

Achieving a career high in the Tokyo Olympics and getting the gold medal for India, athlete Neeraj Chopra has changed the narrative that only cricketers enjoy their share of fame in India. With immense appreciation pouring from all over India, Neeraj became a star and inspiration for many as fetching a gold medal in the Olympics is no small deal.

After his win in the Tokyo Olympics, his celebration became something of a trademark that is unanimously associated with him. When golden boy Neeraj Chopra returned to Turku for an international competition, he ensured he gives his best as he threw the javelin as far as he could and celebrated exactly in the same way as he did in Tokyo by letting his both arms in the air. The champion athlete had to settle for a silver medal but in the process, he set a new national record throw for 89.03m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

It is extremely interesting to see the purple patch in which Neeraj is. This is Chopra's second throw in the international arena and he has followed it up by going a notch ahead of his record by more than a metre. Chopra was bettered by home favorite Oliver Helander who executed a personal career-best throw of 89.93m. On the other hand, Anderson Peters of Grenada who is the current world champion acquired third place with a throw of 86.60m. The Olympic champion's first throw covered a distance of 86.92m which was followed by three failed attempts as Chopra could not manage to execute a legal throw.

As Neeraj Chopra gears up for next month’s World Championship, he would try and breach the 90m-mark as his effort of getting the Javelin to 89.30 metres on Tuesday was the fifth best throw by an athlete this year.