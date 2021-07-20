Olympics: Ugandan athlete who fled Tokyo found in central Japan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Julius Ssekitoleko of Uganda

The Ugandan athlete who had gone missing from his country's training camp near Tokyo has been found in central Japan, officials said on Tuesday.

Julius Ssekitoleko, a 20-year-old weightlifter who had fled from Uganda's pre-Games training camp, was found in Yokkaichi, a city around 160km from the Japanese capital. Police are questioning him about why he fled his hotel in Izumisano in the Osaka prefecture on Friday and what has happened since.

There were reports that the Ugandan weightlifter had left a note saying he didn't want to return to his country.

Ssekitoleko had left behind his luggage and the note said that he wanted to stay in Japan and work.

Interestingly, Ssekitoleko, who had represented his country in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in 2018, was to go back to his country this week as he had failed to meet the standard set for Tokyo Olympics in the international rankings list released after he reached Japan, officials said