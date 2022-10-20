Olympics 2036: International Olympic Committee in talks with 10 potential candidates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Olympic Games logo

Olympics 2036: In recent developments, it has been pretty clear that the International Olympic Committee is in talks with 10 potential bidders who can host the future Summer Games. This piece of information was passed on to the global group of national Olympic leaders on Thursday. Officials from a few countries such as Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, and Qatar have expressed their interest in the same.

International Olympic Committee director general Christophe de Kepper at the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul said "we are currently working with 10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents". The process of awarding the next Summer Games available will be handled in a very secretive way and will be led by the IOC officials. The main motive behind this is to void both expensive public campaigning and a vote contested by multiple candidates.

It is the same system that picked up Brisbane as the 2032 host that too 11 years in advance and was introduced after French-led investigations of alleged vote-buying in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics bidding. Those campaigns were won by Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, respectively.



