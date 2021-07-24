Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Olympic organisers announce 17 new Games-related COVID cases

The Olympics organisers announced 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including one athlete and an event-related personnel staying at the Games village, taking the total number of infections to 123.

As per the official count, the total number of infected athletes now stands at 12. The Olympics officially began on Friday with an opening ceremony here.

The athlete, who has tested positive most recently was not staying at the Games village.

So far, 65 Games-related contractors have tested positive for the virus after the addition of 14 new cases to the tally on Saturday.

Thirteen of the overall 123 cases have been found to be among Games Village residents.

The Czech team has been among the worst hit by the virus, reporting six positive cases.

Their Olympic committee has launched an inquiry into possible health safety protocol violations during their flight to Tokyo.