Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award

PTI Reported by: PTI
London Published on: February 02, 2022 16:41 IST
Neeraj Chopra of Team India reacts as he competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (File Photo)

India's Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Wednesday nominated for the prestigious Laureus 'World Breakthrough of the Year award. He was clubbed alongside tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu among others on the shortlist.

The 23-year-old Chopra, who became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal and first in track and field, clinched the yellow metal in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58 metres in his second attempt. He is now only the third Indian to fetch a Laureus nomination after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

A panel of more than 1,300 sports journalists and broadcasters of the world have selected the nominees in each of the seven categories for this year's Laureus World Sports Awards.

The winners will be revealed in April, following a vote by the Laureus World Sports Academy, the world's ultimate sports jury, made up of 71 of the greatest sporting legends of all time. 

