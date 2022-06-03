Invincible Vishwanathan Anand maintains top spot, records consecutive third victory

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Vishwanathan Anand competing

There is no denying the fact that Indian master Vishwanathan Anand is an immovable force. When on full song, Anand can make moves which dismantles the opposition completely. The 52-year-old Indian master maintained his top spot and continued his victorious streak in Norways's Chess Tournament after he defeated China's Wang Hao in the third round. Maintaining his reputation, Anand won the Armageddon early on Friday.

The Armageddon game was a witness to former world champion Pip Hao take his points tally to no.7 after making 44 moves. As of now, Anand is followed by American Wesly with 6 points to his name and the current world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen with 5 points. Prior to the third game, Anand emerged victorious against Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Bulgarias's Veselin Topalov in the first two rounds. On the other hand Carlsen bounced back and registered victory against Teimour Radjabov after having lost in the second round.

The format of the Norway Chess Tournament is such that the player has to take part in Armageddon if the contest ends in draw. In the various other ongoing matches, Vachier-Lagrave defeated Norwegian Aryan Tari.

(Inputs from PTI)