Norway Chess Tournament: Anand & Giri too good for each other, Carlsen takes lead

Image Source : GETTY Vishwanathan Anand placed second in Norway Chess Tournament

The battle of the greats in the Norway Chess Tournament has intensified as Indian legend Vishwanathan Anand had to share honours with Anish Giri in the classical chess competition. The 52-year Indian legend who was in an advantageous position was quite unhappy with himself after the contest panned out evenly. Anand drew his sixth round contest against Anish Giri of the Netherlands. After the armageddon ended, it left Anand on 11.5 points cementing him on the second place.

On the other hand, Carlson stamped his authority for the top spot as he handed over a heavy defeat to Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov with a tally of 12.5 points. The classical match was a witness to a firce duel between Anand & Giri with a total 35 moves being made in an English Variation game which ended in a draw. In the sudden death tie-break which is better known as Armageddon, the duo made 45 moves before it ended in a draw. According to the rules, if a sudden death tie-break ends in a draw, the person playing black wins it. The 52-year old Indian maestro who had shocked Carlsen in the previous round is all set to take on Teimour Radjabov in round eight.

In other matches on the day, France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave defeated China's Hao Wang via the sudden death tie-break while Wesley So (USA) emerged as the winner against Norwegian Aryan Tari.

(Inputs from PTI)