  • Slain singer-actor-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's family to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh today
  • CBI arrests Railways officer, 2 others in bribery case
  • Fire at chemical factory in Delhi, 5 firefighters hospitalised
  • Delhi records minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, heatwave likely at few places
Norway Chess Tournament: India legend Anand's winning streak ends, but still in joint lead with Carlsen

The 52-year-old Indian legend had posted wins over France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vaselin Topalov of Bulgaria and China's Hao Wang in the first three rounds.

Published on: June 04, 2022 12:48 IST
Anand
Vishwanathan Anand's winning streak in Norway Chess Tournament ends

Viswanathan Anand's winning run in Norway Chess tournament came to an end. He lost to American Wesley So in the fourth round on Saturday.

Even after the loss, the former world champion now shares the lead with Magnus Carlsen on 8.5 points each.

The regular Classical game between Anand and So ended in a draw in 28 moves.

The American then beat the Indian GM in 46 moves via the Armageddon (sudden death) game.

On the other hand, Carlsen defeated Dutchman Anish Giri in the Classical game to pick up three points and join Anand in the lead.

In another decisive game in round four, Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated Hao Wang, while Teimour Radjavov and the experienced Topalov won via the Armageddon against Vachier-Lagrave and Aryan Tari (Norway) respectively.

In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in a Armageddon in case of a draw in the classical game.

So had won the Blitz event ahead of the Classical event. 

(Inputs from PTI)

