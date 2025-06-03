Norway Chess: Gukesh's energy and fighting qualities earned him win, says Magnus Carlsen D Gukesh registered a brilliant come-from-behind win over Magnus Carlsen in the classical game in round six of the Norway Chess. Gukesh won his first-ever classical game against Carlsen in his career in a 62-move game.

New Delhi:

D Gukesh stunned five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the classical game in round six of the Norway Chess with a come-from-behind win. Despite being in a position to lose the game, Gukesh mounted a comeback and defeated the World No.1 in 62 moves after over four hours of intense play.

A day after the clash, which also saw Carlsen hitting the table in anger, the Norwegian opened up on the defeat, saying Gukesh's energy and fighting qualities earned him a win.

"I think, like, I remember being that age myself, and sometimes kind of your energy, like fighting qualities, and just the optimism is sometimes, you know, bigger than the quality of your moves," said Carlsen on Monday.

The Norwegian defeated American World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and was far more composed after the win. However, the effects of Sunday night were still clearly visible on his face.

"So, I think, for a long time he (Gukesh) was just more or less blindly pushing. And then, yeah, on a normal day, of course, I win that game, and things look quite differently," the five-time world champion added.

The five-time champion, however, praised Gukesh. "What he (Gukesh) does well, as I alluded to, is he really fights very, very well, and he was there to take his chance, so he deserves credit for that.

"But that's the kind of chance that I really, really have to put away. Otherwise, I have no chance," the Norwegian world No.1 opined.

The World No.1 further indicated that he just might be having a re-think on playing the Norway Chess next season.

"I think I'll play the last three games (in Norway Chess), and then I will have to make some decisions about next year here or potential other tournaments later, because, yeah. I just don't enjoy (Classical chess) that much," said Carlsen.

He also hinted that Classical chess for him might be on its way out. He was asked whether he looks to concentrate on Freestyle or blitz chess in future. "It's possible, yeah. I'm not going to sit here and say that I'm not going to play Classical events ever again, but right now it doesn't," Carlsen replied.

"The thing is that you know, losses are painful no matter what, but at least if I can lose doing something that I really enjoy (Blitz, Rapid or Freestyle), then that's much easier.

"It's not that I cannot play (Classical chess), it's just situations like yesterday (loss to Gukesh)… I'm just wondering, like, why am I doing this? What's the point? But I will do my best in the last three games here, then we'll see, I suppose. I guess there's a lot of pain being a top sportsman," he added.

"I would have loved for the situation in the tournament to be different, but I had no desire whatsoever to play classical today," he noted.