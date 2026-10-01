Nitish Siwach settles for silver in Greco-Roman 97kg category, men's squash team claims bronze

New Delhi:

Nitesh Siwach won silver in the Greco-Roman wrestling competition after losing to Japan’s Yuri Nakazato in the gold medal bout at the Asian Games. The contest began with Nakazato taking a 2-0 advantage after Nitesh was penalised for passivity for the second point. The Indian was then forced to defend as the Japanese wrestler looked to increase his lead, but Nitesh managed to keep the deficit at two points through the remainder of the opening round.

After the break, Nitesh looked for some control but could not create an opening. It left him with a two-point deficit heading into the closing stages. Nakazato eventually strengthened his position after the restart, taking two further points to move 4-0 ahead with two minutes remaining. The Japanese wrestler continued to dictate the pace and also attempted to end the bout with a pin, but Nitesh resisted and remained in the contest.

The Japanese grappler maintained his control until the final moment to claim gold, while Nitesh took silver. His achievement came 64 years after Maruti Mane became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to reach an Asian Games final. Mane won silver in the men’s 97kg category at the 1962 Asian Games.

On the other hand, the men’s squash team settled for bronze after a 2-1 defeat to Malaysia in the final. They were trailing 1-0 before Veer Chotrani took India game 3 after winning in straight games. However, India went on to suffer in the third game. Malaysia will now play the coveted final against Pakistan.

How has the day been for India?

Earlier on Thursday, Manu Francis and Prince Noble won silver in the men’s skiff sailing event, giving India its first sailing medal at these Games. The women’s squash team added bronze after losing its semifinal, while compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru also reached the podium. Ganesh defeated Vietnam’s Cong Duc Dang to win bronze in the men’s compound individual event.

In men’s cricket and hockey, India have defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively and will play their gold medal matches on October 3. Meanwhile, India’s medal count now stands at 65.

Also Read:

India win 4-3 in Asian Games SF, extend unbeaten run against Pakistan in hockey since 2016