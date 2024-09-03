Nithya Sre Sivan clinches bronze in women's singles SH6 event at Paris Paralympic Games 2024

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Nithya Sre Sivan.

Indian shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan clinched a bronze medal in the women's singles SH6 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympic Games 2024. The top-seeded Nithya defeated Indonesia's Rina Marlina in the third-place match in straight games 21-14 and 21-6.

The Indian was way too much for Rina, the 2022 World Championship gold medallist. Nithya made light work of the Indonesian, winning the contest in just 23 minutes.

She was in her zone right from the start of the match and kept a healthy lead over her opponent. She clinched the first game 21-14 and took her game to the next level in the second one. Nithya kept everything in control in the second one too and blazed past her opponent. She had 14 bronze medal points and needed just one to take the medal home.

India won a whopping eight medals on Monday, September 3. The medal tally rocketed to 15 after the end of the day as shuttlers and athletes were in top form. This was India's fifth medal in badminton, while two came in athletics and one in archery.

Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar, Murugesan Thulasimathi and Manisha Ramadass won medals in their respective categories in badminton before Nithya. Suhas lost his final in the men's singles SL4 category to France's Lucas Mazur, while Nitesh won the gold in the men's singles SL3 event. Thulasimathi clinched a silver in the women's singles SU5 category, while Manisha took a bronze in the same event.

In athletics, Sumit Antil defended his Paralympics gold medal, winning the top prize in the Javelin F64 event. Yogesh Kathuniya won his second silver in his discus throw event, while the archery pair of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar bagged a bronze in the mixed team event. This was India's first archery medal in a team event at the Paralympics.