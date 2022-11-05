Nita Ambani terms IOA's amended draft constitution as landmark moment, says will help realise Olympic dream

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nita Ambani comments on amended IOA draft constitution

IOC member Nita Ambani on Saturday expressed optimism towards the newly amended draft constitution of the Indian Olympic Association. Ambani termed the key changes as a landmark moment in India's Olympic movement and said that it will help the nation to achieve its true potential. The newly amended draft constitution, which introduces greater women participation, was prepared by retired judge Justice L Nageswara Rao.

“I congratulate Justice Nageswara Rao for a landmark moment in India’s Olympic movement as we move towards a more inclusive and promising future. The amended draft constitution of the IOA made in consultation with my colleagues at the IOC makes me very optimistic, especially with the steps taken towards greater representation for athletes and women in the administration of Indian sport," Ambani said.

India is set to host the 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai after 40 years and is also looking to fulfill its dream of hosting the Olympic Games. “I strongly believe that this paves the way for India to achieve our true potential in sport. I look forward to working closely with the newly elected members of the IOA to fuel India’s Olympic ambitions, starting with the successful hosting of the 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai and the India House at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Jai Hind," Ambani added.

The amended draft constitution will be presented for adoption by the IOA General Body in a Special General Meeting on 10th November. After this, the elections of the IOA shall be held before the next IOC Executive Board meeting from 5-7 December 2022. The amendments recommended include steps to introduce greater athlete representation with 8 sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) and greater representation for women in various administrative and voting positions.

