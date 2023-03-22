Nikhat Zareen and three others advance to quarterfinals of Women's World Championships

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photo of Nikhat Zareen

India boxing star Nikhat Zareen continued her winning streak to enter the quarterfinals at the Women's World Championships. Along with Nikhat three other pugilists including Nitu Ghanghas, and Jaismine Lamboria also advanced into the QFs.

Competing in her first international tournament in the 50 kg weight category, Nikhat defeated Mexico's Patricia Alvarez Herrera 5-0 to register her third win of the tournament.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine (60kg) overpoweredMijgona Samadova of Tajikistan. Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) won her bout with a first-round RSC against Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan. On the other hand, Manisha Moun (57kg) defeated Nur Elif Turhan of Turkey when the referee ruled in her favour in the third round.

Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) bowed out of the championship. Shashi lost 0-4 to Mai Kito of Japan and Manju suffered a defeat to Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan.

Nikhat who is just three bouts away from winning the gold said she expressed how she is feeling progressing to the next level.

"I am happy that I have defeated the person that has got seeding number one," the unseeded Nikhat, who had several cuts on her lip, said after her bout.

"I still have some fatigue from my last round as it was against the top seed. It was tough and her punches landed pretty well so my neck was a little tight and my body a little slow compared to my last bout. But I am happy that I won unanimously this time.

"In my boxing career, this is the first competition that I'll play six bouts because I didn't get a seeding, but I am not focussing on that."

Eight Indian pugilists - Nitu, Nikhat, Sakshi Choudhary (52kg), Manisha, Jaismine, Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) will compete in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Latest Sports News