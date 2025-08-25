Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League final opponents revealed, check line-up for Zurich event Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League final in 2022 and finished runner-up in the last two editions in 2023 and 2024. Chopra looks to win his second title in Zurich. The line-up for the Diamond League final has been revealed.

New Delhi:

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra is set to face a tough field of Javelin stars in the Diamond League final as he looks to reclaim the title that he won in 2022. Chopra will be up against the likes of Anderson Peters and Julian Weber in the final in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 28.

A two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion, Chopra has won the prestigious trophy once in 2022 and was the runner-up in the last two editions in 2023 and 2024. Chopra has qualified for the final after playing in only two of the four qualifying legs - in Doha and Paris - skipping the Silesia and Brussels events.

Of the 14 Diamond League meets, only four featured the men’s javelin throw, with the Doha, Paris, Silesia and Brussels legs being those. Despite featuring in only two of those events, Chopra secured his place in the Final by finishing fourth overall in the standings.

The 27-year-old hogged the limelight at the Doha leg, where he breached the 90m barrier with a throw of 90.23m. However, he finished second behind Weber. Meanwhile, he bounced back to win the Paris leg in June with a best effort of 88.16m.

Chopra was last seen in action during the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, where he recorded a throw of 86.18m and won the title at the event that he hosted. Overall, he has competed in six events this season, winning four and finishing runner-up twice.

Chopra will also defend his world title at the World Championships in Tokyo, scheduled to be held from September 13 to 21.

Meanwhile, the field that Chopra will face in the Diamond League final features five other top throwers: Andrian Mardare, defending champion Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Julian Weber, and Julius Yego. Additionally, Swiss athlete Simon Wieland has been included as the host nation's representative.